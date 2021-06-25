‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for killing of North Carolina woman, deputies say

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man is wanted for the killing of a Wake Forest woman, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Thursday, Heather Guild of Wake forest was reported missing by her mother, deputies said.

Based on information gathered throughout the day on Thursday, deputies found Guild deceased in a home on Gilcrest Farm Road in Wake Forest.

An investigation determined that Bradley Morris Hines was a person of interest in the case. Deputies said Hines is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Guild’s death.

Deputies said Ryan Christopher Curtis was arrested in connection with the investigation. He was charged with resist delay and obstruct.

Curtis is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Deputies said Hines is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Hines’ whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 496-7867.