FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” Fayetteville man already wanted for info he might have in an October killing is now wanted in a deadly shooting from Friday night, Cumberland County deputies say.

Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted in the murder of Lowell Anderson, 58, which happened Friday night at an apartment complex in Cumberland County, deputies said.

Richardson was already wanted for questioning in an October 28 shooting that killed Don Antonio Flournoy, also 58, according to an earlier news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest murder happened just after 10:40 p.m. Friday at apartments in the 3500 block of Town Street near Hope Mills, officials said Saturday night.

The Friday shooting took place just off Legion Road at the Crosswinds apartments, deputies said.

No information was released about what led up to the shooting.

In the October 28 incident, a man was shot just after 7:55 p.m. near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive, which is just off Crystal Springs Road near Fayetteville, deputies said. Flournoy was wounded in the shooting and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died, deputies said in a news release.

On November 1, Cumberland County deputies announced Richardson “may have vital information about the homicide that took the life of Don Flournoy.”

In the Saturday night news release, deputies said “Richardson is considered armed and dangerous; if anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call 911.”