App State employee charged with secret peeping after cellphone found in vent in residence hall bathroom

Jerry Alan McGlamery

BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — An Appalachian State University employee has been charged after a cellphone was found hidden in a bathroom on campus, according to the university.

Jerry Alan McGlamery, 49, of Wilkes County, is charged with secret peeping.

On Oct. 15, university police got a report about a cellphone in a vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall.

Following an investigation and the seizure of the cellphone, McGlamery was charged.

McGlamery, a facilities operations employee, was taken into custody on Oct. 22.

He has been placed on investigatory leave as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call campus police at (828) 262-8000.

