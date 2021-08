ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Another school district in the FOX8 viewing area is implementing mask requirements.

Starting Wednesday, Alleghany County Schools will require all students and staff to wear a mask.

They ask for social distancing to be observed in areas that don’t require masking, such as eating in the cafeteria.

According to their Facebook, they will revisit their masking policy on a weekly basis.