Another North Carolinian will win a $1 million prize this week in vaccination lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will hold the next drawings for the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing Wednesday.



The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they can.

After the numbers are drawn, it may take several days to verify the identity of the winners.



The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run through August 4.



North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 will be entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards college.



