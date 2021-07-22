Another NC university to show proof of COVID vaccination ahead of fall semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University in downtown Raleigh will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine – and show proof – before starting the fall semester.

According to a letter from University President Dr. Paulette Dillard, the school will “require all new and returning Shaw University students to present proof of vaccination to Student Health before they can enroll for the Fall 2021 semester.”

The policy covers “all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students—in all degree programs—who intend to be on the Shaw campus for any period of time starting with the Fall 2021 semester,” Dillard wrote.

Dillard said that in “recent months, safe and effective vaccines, which are proven to significantly reduce COVID-19 transmission and the risk of serious illness when the disease is contracted has become widely available. We are committed to vaccine access for students and employees.”

The university said that documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

You can read the letter here.

Shaw joins Duke University as another private Triangle university that will require proof of vaccination for the upcoming semester.

Wake Forest is also require students to get vaccinated.

In Virginia, public colleges are also requiring the vaccine. However, at schools that are part of the UNC system, the vaccine is being encouraged but not mandated.