WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolinian is headed to jail for his actions during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Images of James Little taken from video and included in the court file. (DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE)

James Little of Claremont pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to one of four charges related to being in the Capitol on the day that supporters of President Donald Trump attacked police, broke into the building and then forced members of Congress into hiding as they attempted a violent overthrow of Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Three police officers and four people in the crowd died during or after that insurrection.

Little admitted to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation, and required to pay $500 in restitution.

Little is one of 786 charged by federal prosecutors for their actions that day. He was arrested almost a year ago – March 24 – and also charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. At his arraignment on June 21, he pleaded not guilty on all charges.

This photo indicates with a red arrow James Little of Claremont in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE)

Little is one of 19 North Carolinians to have been charged with crimes for the insurrection, six of them from the Piedmont Triad. Three of those area residents have pleaded guilty, and a fourth, Laura Steele of Thomasville, is scheduled for a jury trial on April 19.

Court documents that Little signed as part of his plea agreement described him as having been inside the Capitol, where lawmakers had gathered to certify the election, and moving to the third floor Senate gallery. He took selfies and sent photos and text messages to family and friends.

“At 3:20 p.m., the defendant sent a text message that said: ‘We took over the Capital.’ At 3:36 p.m. the defendant sent another text message that said: ‘We are stopping treason! Stealing elections is treason! We’re not going to take it anymore,’” the court document stated.

Little told investigators that he knew he didn’t have permission to enter the building, the document said.