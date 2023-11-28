GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve ever wished upon a lottery ticket, you may have wondered what one of those huge jackpot wins would actually look like.

The big number you see in headlines is usually the annuity, which is the maximum prize that would be paid out over nearly three decades. That’s the annuity option.

Alternatively, if you want your winnings now and you’re willing to settle for less, you can take the lump-sum prize.

If you’re thinking lump sum, you’re not alone. No one has chosen the annuity option since 2014, according to Axios.

So why is the lump sum so much less than the annuity? And how much more would be taken out for taxes? Let’s find out!

Keep in mind that the information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial advice. Tax laws and regulations are complex and subject to change, and their application can vary widely based on the specific facts and circumstances involved. We recommend consulting with a qualified tax professional or financial advisor for personalized advice and guidance regarding your financial situation.

How is the jackpot estimate calculated?

To understand the discrepancy between the lump sum and the annuity, you have to know how that estimated jackpot is calculated.

The “advertised Grand Prize estimate” isn’t a simple percentage of total sales. It involves “many factors,” the Multi-State Lottery Association says, and the biggest two are sales and what they refer to as “the annuity factor.”

“The annuity factor is made up of interest rates for securities purchased to fund prize payments,” the Powerball website says. “The higher the interest rates, the higher the advertised Grand Prize. You might not realize that an economic reality like interest rates impact even the Powerball jackpot, but they do!”

Annuity

The annuity allows you to collect your winnings in 30 payments over 29 years, but those payments are not divided into 30 even chunks. Each payment is supposed to be 5% larger than the last.

Assuming that the jackpot total is exactly $1 billion, your first payment would likely be in the ballpark of $15.1 million. Your second, with another 5% tacked on, would be about $15.8 million. By that math, your 30th and final payment would end up at about $62 million.

For the winner, that 5% annual increase is fixed. But for lottery leaders, it’s all about federal interest rates.

While you may be getting a static 5% increase each year, the lottery is paying you through government bonds which continue to pick up interest based on federal interest rates over those 29 years. The Powerball commission has to keep those federal interest rates in mind when they’re determining the Grand Prize total.

While it may be enticing to go for a full $1 billion annuity over the reduced lump sum, you have to remember that you wouldn’t get your final payment for 30 years, and that money may not go as far then as it does now. The USInflationCalculator.com says that a product that went for $100 in 1993 (29 years ago) would cost about $205.40 in 2023.

And if you’re worried about what will happen to your annuity if you die before the 29 years are up, there’s good news. According to Powerball, if a jackpot winner dies before receiving all annual installments, “the balance of the prize will be paid to the winner’s estate. Upon receipt of a court order, annual prize payments will continue to be paid to the winner’s heirs. Other provisions may also apply depending on the laws of the lottery paying the prize.”

Lump sum

The Powerball Finance and Audit Committee determines how much the cash option is worth by multiplying the overall prize amount “by a discount value” that they set before each drawing.

Oftentimes, that number is less than half the amount you would get through the annuity. But, as they say, one in the hand is worth two in the bush.

While that lump sum may be a far cry from the headline-making annuity you thought you were getting, you still have ways to turn your lump sum into more money through your own investments. A bit of clever investing, and you could, theoretically, end up turning that lump sum into much more than the so-called “advertised Grand Prize estimate”—or you could end up losing it all. At that point, the ball is in your court.

What about the taxes?

Taxes on a lump sum

Let’s say you win and decide that the smaller lump sum is plenty, opting for the one-time payment. Then, you’re immediately going to be saying goodbye to about a third of that.

The lottery automatically withholds 24% on all prizes over $5,000 for federal taxes. For a $1 billion lump sum, that would be $240 million. Note, however, that just because the state lottery withholds 24% for federal taxes, that doesn’t mean that’s all you owe. While that might cover more modest prizes, the winner of a big headline jackpot may need to pay even more when tax season rolls around.

So how much more would you owe? Well, a $1 billion lump sum will push you well into the highest tax bracket. The exact amount you’ll owe will depend on the rest of your income.

Let’s say your individual income is zero, and you’re not married. You can check out the chart below from NerdWallet that shows you the federal income tax brackets for 2023.

2022 federal income tax brackets for single filers

Don’t worry, we did the math for you! In total, you would likely owe close to $370 million in federal taxes. Assuming the lottery already withheld that 24% ($240 million), you would still need to pay more than $130 million in taxes when you file.

And that’s if your income was zero. For every $10,000 more than that, you’d need to pay an additional $3,700 in federal taxes, meaning, if you make $50,000 a year, you would owe an additional $18,500 on top of that $130 million.

And North Carolina taxes any lottery winnings over $600 as income. For 2023, the individual income tax rate was 4.75%, which means, if you were lucky enough to land a $1 billion lump sum, the state would take another $47.5 million. Keep in mind that different states tax winnings at different rates.

All in all, that would be more than $177.6 million gone to taxes.

Taxes on an annuity

If you choose the annuity, you may be taking a risk. Unlike the lump sum, you don’t pay your taxes on it all at once. If tax rates go down in the future, good news for you! That means you get to keep more of your winnings. That said, if tax rates go up, you may find yourself wishing you had cut your losses at the lump sum.

At least in terms of North Carolina individual income tax, we know that rates will be going down over the next few years. The 2023 tax rate is 4.75%, and it’s expected to go down to 4.50% in 2024, then to 4.25% in 2025 and finally down to 3.99% after 2025.

We don’t yet know what the 2024 federal income tax rates may be.