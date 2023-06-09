MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s almost time for the kickoff of one of the biggest fishing tournaments in the world, the 65th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.

Both organizers and anglers have been preparing for this year’s tournament ever since the end of last year’s event. They say they are, eager to be back at the weigh station.

“It has a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz, a lot of things happening. And we’re just excited for Carteret County and what this tournament does for it,” said the president of the tournament, Emery Ivey.

Organizers are busy adding the final touches for the tournament, as people travel into Morehead City.

“We already had a couple of waves of participants coming in for registration. So that’s really started to kick off,” said Madison Struk, executive director for the tournament. “We are already at almost 100 boats for Big Rock and the same for KWLA (ladies’-only tournament). So it’s shaping up to be another big year for us.”

Each year the tournament gives back to local charities, but this year they want to give back to other communities as well.

“Big Rock in My Hometown is a $10 raffle ticket and you can buy as many as you want, and you get a chance to get into the giving,” said Ivey. “We’re gonna allow whoever the participant is to give away $20,000 to a 501-C of their choice in their hometown.”

Boats are already lining up along the waterfront with anglers gearing up to hit the water.

“We’ve been collecting all the gear and going bait fishing, right off the beach, catching some Spanish mackerel for teaser ends and whatnot,” said one captain, Brock Tatalovich.

They are all excited for a big catch this year.

“I’ve been mating for five years now, but this is the first year running the boat, so hopefully we can bring some good luck to the table,” added Tatalovich.

It all starts Friday with the KWLA tournament, one of the largest ladies-only events in the world.

To see the full schedule of events for the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, click here.