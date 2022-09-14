GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/The Hill) — Certain Amtrak trains through North Carolina will be among several across the country canceling service ahead of a potential rail worker strike.

On Wednesday, Amtrak announced that all long-distance trains will be canceled beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the changes will ensure trains can reach their destinations before the strike, which could begin as early as Friday, and the adjustments could soon extend to other routes.

Amtrak is not involved in the contract negotiations between rail workers and freight companies, but many of its trains run on railroads owned by third parties that would shut down if a strike takes place.

“While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week,” the spokesperson said. “Such an interruption could significantly impact intercity passenger rail service.”

There are 15 train lines that will be impacted by the cancellations, four of which run through North Carolina:

Crescent line, which runs from New York to New Orleans, by way of Greensboro and Charlotte

Silver Star line, which runs from New York to Miami, by way of Raleigh

Auto Train line, which runs between Lorton, Va. and Sanford, Fla., by way of Fayetteville

Palmetto line, between D.C. and Savannah, Ga., by way of Fayetteville

The Crescent and Silver Star lines are canceled beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Auto Train and Palmetto are canceled beginning Thursday, Sept. 15.

Here’s the complete list of lines impacted, as compiled by CNN:

Suspended services starting Tuesday, Sept. 13:

Southwest Chief

Empire Builder

California Zephyr

Texas Eagle (Train #421 portion)

Suspended services starting Wednesday, Sept. 14:

City of New Orleans

Coast Starlight

Crescent

Lake Shore Limited

Silver Star

Sunset Limited

Texas Eagle

Suspended services starting Thursday, Sep. 15:

Auto Train

Capitol Limited

Cardinal

Palmetto (south of Washington)

More than 115,000 rail workers are legally allowed to strike as of Friday, a deadline that has attracted a great deal of attention in Washington as lawmakers fear price gains and supply chain bottlenecks from the potential shutdown, which would add to already high inflation rates.

The rail service said it will offer customers the ability to either change their travel to another date or receive a full refund.



Amtrak began suspending some of its longest routes on Tuesday and has since added additional cancellations, with 14 total routes now suspended as of Thursday.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) on Wednesday became the first union to authorize a strike, with its nearly 5,000 workers rejecting a contract based on a White House-appointed board’s recommendations last month.

The contract proposal would implement 24 percent raises and back pay, but workers are demanding more predictable scheduling and the ability to take time off for doctors’ appointments without being penalized.



Fearing the potential economic fallout of a walkout, lawmakers are preparing to use congressional authority to block a strike.

Some GOP senators have backed a bill that would approve the proposed contract, which is supported by railroads and business interests, and Democratic leaders have suggested they will intervene if no agreement is reached.

“All parties need to stay at the table, bargain in good faith to resolve outstanding issues, and come to an agreement,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday. “A shutdown of our freight rail system is an unacceptable outcome for our economy and the American people, and all parties must work to avoid just that.”