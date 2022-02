WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — EMS crews responding to a crash on Highway 16 got a rough start to the week.

While on the way to a crash at the Wilkes and Alexander County line, an emergency vehicle slid sideways on the road.

An EMS truck behind the emergency vehicle had to go off the road to avoid crashing.

Another responding EMS vehicle then bumped into the other while trying to stop.