CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are searching for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce who they said was last seen with her mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston.

An AMBER Alert was issued at 8:38 p.m. for Amani who is believed to be in a 2011 Lexus RX350 with NC license plate JKC-6112 with Walston.

Cary Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander also confirmed the make, model and license plate of the wanted vehicle.

Amani is 3-feet, 8-inches tall and 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.

Walston is 5-feet, 11-inches and 230 pounds. She’s 38 years old, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Black V neck scrub top, black scrub pants and blue gripping socks.

Walston also has previous state charges of assault on a child and felony breaking and entering from Sept. 2021, the Department of Corrections confirms. She faced 18 months of probation for these charges.

Additionally, earlier in the day, Cary police recovered a stolen UNC Rex vehicle stolen by Walston.

A source with Raleigh police confirmed Walston was a patient at UNC Rex with an involuntary commitment order. The source also said she left the hospital, drove to a Cary house off of Rosedown Drive, for her daughter and took off.

UNC Health Rex released a statement to CBS 17 Wednesday night on the incident at its complex with Walston:

“On Wednesday afternoon, a behavioral health patient stole a vehicle from UNC Health Rex Hospital in Raleigh and fled the property. Two hospital employees suffered minor injuries. Our hospital security team is working closely with local law enforcement.

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our teammates and our patients.”