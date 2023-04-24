UPDATE: She has been found safe.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for help finding five-year-old Arielle Williams and a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango with NC license plate TDS 4340. The license plate may have been removed.

The vehicle was stolen from Eastgate Shopping Center at 1800 East Franklin Street, and five-year-old Arielle Williams was inside.

Police have asked anyone who sees this man to call 911.

Arielle is a 3-feet, 6-inch, 45-pound, girl wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or click here.