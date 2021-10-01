Amber Alert issued in NC for 2-year-old boy believed to be with mother who is wanted for murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Clayton Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Dior Singleton.

Dior is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton, who is wanted for the murder of Inita Gaither, which happened on Thursday, police say.

Camille is described as 31 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and possible face acne.

Camille was driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul 2 door pickup truck with an Arizona registration that reads AL-35574.

Police say the vehicle has been turned back in to a U-Haul dealership in Georgia via a drop box.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Amber Alert was requested by the CPD after officers learned new information on Singleton and her son, Dior, through Dior’s father who is currently deployed on a US Navy ship out to sea.