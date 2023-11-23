DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — An AMBER Alert was issued Thanksgiving morning for a missing toddler out of Harnett County.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman, 2. She is Black and about 2 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Rayilee was last seen wearing a yellow dress with butterflies and flowers, blue tights, and black and white “Hey Dude” sneakers.

The sheriff’s office said Rayilee is believed to be with her father, Dyatsy Oneal Coleman. Dyatsy is described as a 37-year-old Black man who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dyatsy was seen wearing a black long sleeve thermal, blue jeans, black/white/red fila sneakers, and a blue zip up coat. His left or right thumb had surgery due to an extra finger at birth.

Rayilee Coleman is missing out of Harnett County. (North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)

Dyatsy Coleman was last seen with Rayilee. (North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)

Dyatsy and Rayilee are belived to be in a champagne Nissan. (North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)

The sheriff’s office believe Rayilee and Dyatsy are occupying a champagne Nissan Murano with the license plate KHS6596 registered to Dyatsy. The vehicle is described as having blacked out rims and tires.

The sheriff’s office believes they are possibly heading to the Newton Grove, Faison, Clinton area in Sampson County. If you have any information regarding this case, call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (910) 893-9111, or call 911 or Highway Patrol.