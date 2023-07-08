BELHAVEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old from North Carolina, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Rhy’Lea Tyler, 3, has been missing since Friday. She is described as a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. According to the Amber Alert, she has chubby cheeks and may have a mosquito bite on her left cheek.

Investigators believe she may be with Stephanie Lee Spencer, 54. The Amber Alert says Spencer walks with a limp and her left pinky is “always bent.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-0101.