Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl reportedly abducted in the Charlotte area.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 3-year-old Marlaya Monet Patterson was abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson, 31.

The child is described as a 3-foot-tall girl weighing about 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 Black man weighing about 140 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the suspect was last known to be leaving the 1600 block of Swan Drive in Charlotte in a silver 2012 Ford Escape. The vehicle has North Carolina plates with tag number BDB2527.

Police have not yet released an image of the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (704) 336-3237 or call 911 or *HP.