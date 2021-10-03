Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old NC girl

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 11-year-old Allison Paige Henderson.

She is around 5’1″ and weighs 95 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.

The Amber Alert states she was allegedly abducted by her uncle, David Neil Henderson. He is described as a 38-year-old man who is 5’10” with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he is a violent offender and believe he may have traveled south with Allison from Polk County to Spartanburg County.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Polk County Sheriff Office immediately at (828) 722-5032 or call 911.