Amber Alert issued during search for 3 NC children after man killed in shooting

(WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing North Carolina children after a man was killed in a shooting on Saturday.

At 10:06 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road in Pinetops. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

His girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting, was able to tell deputies who was responsible for the shooting and why.

Officials said Orlando Quantrel McNair left the home with the girlfriend’s children, of which he is the father.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office is searching for Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair is 11 years old, about five feet tall and 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr. is 14 years old, about five feet tall and 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden Lawrence Braddy is nine years old Black male, about four feet eight inches tall and 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with a faded white on front and black jogger sweatpants.

Orlando Qwantrel McNair Sr. is described as 34 years old, five feet four inches tall and 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The children were taken from Davistown Mercer Road in Pinetops and are possibly headed towards Raleigh in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with NC license tag number THP573, deputies say.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (252) 641-7942, or call 911.