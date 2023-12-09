VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WGHP) — An AMBER Alert is out for an endangered 2-year-old girl who is possibly en route to North Carolina.

The missing child is Zuri Dorsey, a 2-year-old Black girl, who is around 2 feet tall, weighing 34 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas. She possibly could have been changed into a green, Christmas-themed, zip-up sleeper.

Zuri Dorsey is believed to be with Deandre Alante Dorsey.

Deandre Dorsey is described as a 27-year-old Black man, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogger-style pants.

The incident took place in Virginia Beach. However, Deandre Dorsey may be en route to North Carolina.

The suspect vehicle is a red 2016 Honda Accord with a North Carolina license tag number of RAZ-9972.

Anyone with information should contact SHP – Troop C – Raleigh immediately at (757) 385-4401, or call 911 or* HP.