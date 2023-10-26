HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert for three missing children from Haywood County, North Carolina has been canceled.

The AMBER Alert went out at 3:32 p.m. on Thursday.

More

Piedmont Triad News

Read more Piedmont Triad news on MyFOX8.com

According to the Amber Alert, the children were believed to be with their mother who failed to return the children to the sheriff’s office after the court issued a permanent custody order granting custody to the father.

The Amber Alert was canceled at around 3:58 p.m. There is no further information available at this time.