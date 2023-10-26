HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert for three missing children from Haywood County, North Carolina has been canceled.

The AMBER Alert went out at 3:32 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Amber Alert, the children were believed to be with their mother who failed to return the children to the sheriff’s office after the court issued a permanent custody order granting custody to the father.

The Amber Alert was canceled at around 3:58 p.m. There is no further information available at this time.