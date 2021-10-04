Amber Alert canceled after 11-year-old NC girl found safe, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon and canceled by 10 p.m. after a missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl was found safe in South Carolina, officials said.

Allison Paige Henderson vanished around 4 a.m. Saturday and was last seen in the Green Creek community of Polk County in the North Carolina mountains, Polk County deputies said.

The Amber Alert said that the abductor in Henderson’s disappearance was a relative, David Neil Henderson, 38.

Allison Henderson was originally believed to be a runaway, but a ping of her cellphone was last located at the home of David Henderson, the Amber Alert said.

“David Henderson is a violent offender and is the uncle of Allison Henderson,” officials said in the Amber Alert, which was canceled just before 10 p.m.

WSPA-TV reported the pair were believed to be walking on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, South Carolina.

Emergency crews were searching the area earlier in the evening. It’s not known if Allison Henderson was found in that area but she was discovered by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, the updated Amber Alert said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office initially reported Saturday night that Allison Henderson was missing and possibly endangered.