STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old boy.

Jasper O’Ryan Creese, 3, is believed to have been taken by Charity Walters Creese, deputies said.

Jasper is described as a white male, about 3’0″ tall, weighing 27 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. Charity is described as a 33-year-old white woman, 5’2″ tall, weighing 195 pounds.

Deputies said Charity has brown hair and brown eyes.

The woman and child left a residence in Albemarle and were heading in an unknown direction of travel, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect vehicle is a dark grey 2011 Acura RDX with NC license tag number 654-0SB. The vehicle has anime stickers on the back, a peace sign, and ‘Save the Honey Bees.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-984-2312 or 9-1-1.

