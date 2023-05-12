STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – According to the sheriff’s office Friday, an Amber Alert is canceled for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Stanly County.
“The suspect is in custody and the Juvenile has been located safely,” a Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said. “This investigation spanned numerous agencies, states, dozens of law enforcement officers and telecommunicators. Thank everyone for their help.”
On Thursday, authorities reported that Stephanie Michele Morton was believed to be in a red passenger car with 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, who is described as a white male.
The law enforcement agency did not say what Bartlett was charged with.
If you have any information regarding this case, call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (704) 985-0656.