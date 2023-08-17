CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced this week that a missing North Carolina woman has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system database.

CMPD was made aware of a citizen entering Allisha Watts’ name into the database. CMPD said to make sure the information is accurate, they also submitted an entry of their own.

The database is usually used after a case has been active for 180 days, and CMPD typically follows that protocol, they explained.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Watts, 39, was last seen on July 16, 2023, and a missing person report was filed on July 19 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for the Moore County resident.

She and her boyfriend, James Dunmore, had tickets to see a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum. It’s unknown if she made it to the show.

On July 18, Anson County authorities found Dunmore passed out in Watts’ vehicle outside of the local DMV office. Authorities later stated it appeared Dunmore had attempted to commit suicide. Watts was not inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not said if they believed Dunmore was a suspect in this case, but a search warrant of his house revealed they had searched for any evidence of a murder.