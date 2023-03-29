STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three men are now in custody in connection to the murder of a Statesville High School student on March 15, according to the police department.

Dakota Duke, 25, of Troutman, was apprehended Friday, March 17, and charged with the following:

Murder

Attempted murder

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Felony conspiracy

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicing serious injury

Dakota Duke (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

Additionally, police advised arrest warrants were issued for Tevin Seymore, 24, of Statesville, and Javis Black, 22, of Statesville. On Saturday, March 18, Seymore was arrested and on Tuesday, March 28, Black was apprehended.

Tevin Seymore (left) & Javis Black (right) (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at a home on Goldsboro Avenue.

A 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

A family member identified the 19-year-old victim as Zion Wilder, a student at Statesville High School who was set to graduate in May. The family said the 15-year-old boy was Wilder’s cousin.

According to the family, she had just finished making dinner when a group pulled up and started firing in an “ambush.”

Following the shooting, Northview Academy announced it was closing on Thursday.

Northview Academy and Statesville High School went remote Friday, March 17, in light of the shooting.