FRANKLIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All occupants are alive after a LifeForce 6 helicopter crashed in Macon County Thursday night, according to an emergency communications spokesperson.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Middle Burningtown Road and Olive Hill Road, and highway patrol secured the scene.

Helicopter crash area.

Officials said the chopper was going to a hospital in Asheville when it went down; four people were confirmed to be on board.

Emergency services said three people were rushed to an area hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The aircraft sustained severe damage but did not catch fire; the cause of the collision remains unclear.

The FAA was notified out of Atlanta, and the NTSB is expected Friday morning.

LifeForce is a company based in Chattanooga; however, their chopper home base is in Andrews, N.C.