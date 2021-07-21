Alarming statistic: 100% of people with COVID in Cone Health system unvaccinated

Cone Health’s Hospital to Home program keeps patients out of the ER

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — 100% of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Cone Health system are unvaccinated.

An increasing number of people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

On July 2, Cone Health says there were 7 patients in their healthcare system being treated for COVID-19. On July 20, that had increased all the way to 28, doubled from a week ago when it was only 14.

Experts say that at this trajectory, they could be up to 120-130 hospitalizations by the fall. Which is half of where hospitalizations were during that time last year but is still a huge increase from the spring,

According to Cone Health, 100% of those patients are not vaccinated.

Today, North Carolina will hold another drawing for the winner of a $1 million prize.

According to the NCDHHS, 49% of North Carolinians have had a least one shot.