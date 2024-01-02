BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad principal made a court appearance after being charged with a sex crime.

Daniel Stephen McInnis, 43, was charged with felony statutory sex offense by the Burlington Police Department and given a $500,000 bond after a weeks-long investigation that was opened on Dec. 8.

The school district cooperated with the police department in this investigation, and he was suspended from his position as principal of Eastlawn Elementary School shortly after the police began investigating.

McInnis had been working at Eastlawn since 2011, being promoted to principal in 2012.

During court, officials say that McInnis allegedly went into a classroom, removed a 9-year-old student from class and took the child to a backroom, where the student was made to face the wall while McInnis sexually assaulted the child, who was then sent back to class.

“We are troubled by the recent allegations and arrest of an administrator at Eastlawn Elementary, Dan McInnis, for alleged misconduct. Protecting students is our utmost priority,” Alamance-Burlington School System said in a statement they released after McInnis’s arrest.

The state asked for his bond to be set at $500,000, but the judge set it at $250,000 secured. McInnis faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.