RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Aerosmith is coming to North Carolina for what may be their last time.

On Monday, the legendary rock band announced “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” with The Black Crowes opening.

The band’s announcement video shows a dramatic scene as “breaking news” sweeps the nation before a phone call to Aerosmith reveals that the news that rocked the country is the announcement of the band’s final days. The “Demon of Screamin'” Steven Tyler closes out the video, saying, “And if you think we’re joking, dream on.”

“Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band,” the announcement says. “In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.”

The tour kicks off on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and wraps up on Jan. 26 in Montreal, Canada.

Aerosmith will perform at the PNC Arena in Raleigh at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The band then returns to North Carolina with their show at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Tickets for all shows are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5.

See all of Aerosmith’s newly-announced tour dates.