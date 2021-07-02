Abducted baby boy found safe, child’s dad arrested, Person County Sheriff’s Office says

by: Michael Prunka

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 1-year-old abducted from Person County on Thursday has been found safe and the suspect, the boy’s father, is in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Newman at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office said the abductor was believed to be Gregory Wendell Newman.

The two were said to be traveling north on Highway 57 toward Danville, Virginia in a VW Passat.

U.S. Marshals helped find the child on Friday morning, and the child is safe.

U.S. Marshals also took Gregory Newman into custody in Danville in connection with the abduction.

