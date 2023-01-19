RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh was released from the hospital Wednesday.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot.

“Today, after nearly 100 days, Lynn is being released from the hospital,” Kurth wrote.

The GoFundMe updates revealed Gardner underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries and spent time in rehab during her recovery.

“Lynn is a walking miracle,” wrote Kurth. “I know God has awesome plans for her, and I can’t wait to see what she will do.”

Pastor Tim Rabon at Beacon Baptist Church has been following the GoFundMe updates. He said several of the congregation’s families live in the Hedingham neighborhood. The church held a vigil for the victims following the shooting.

Rabon said he was excited to hear the news that Gardner could go home.

“Very much rejoicing in my spirit that, that you know, she’s made this next step, and I’m sure there’s still many steps to go, but greatful for this next step and glad to hear the news,” Rabon said.

Kurth wrote Gardner will continue her physical and occupational therapy at home to build her strength.

Gardner told CBS 17 over the phone that she’s looking forward to new beginnings.