CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary High School has been crowned with the best high school mascot in the country.

In a contest ran to determine the top prep mascot, the Cary Imps defeated the Rhinelander High School Hodags out of Wisconsin in the final round. The Imps received 62,821 total votes, while the Hodags racked up 39,768 votes.

The contest featured mascots from 66 high schools across the nation.

The nickname of Imps — small, mischievous devils or sprites — traces back to 1935 when Albert Werner, the football and baseball coach at the time, used the name to honor his alma mater, Duke University.

The junior varsity teams back then were called the Blue Imps, while the Blue Devils’ name was reserved for the variety teams.