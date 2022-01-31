A new adventure (as in cookie) in Girl Scout cookies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you love your Girl Scout cookies – and the organization sells about 200 million boxes each year – you have a new option for your order this year.

The Adventurefuls, described as a sea salt-and-caramel-cream concoction, has joined a lineup that for years has been dominated by the venerable Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

Adventurefuls are the new cookie being sold by the Girl Scouts. (WGHP)

Girl Scouts say the new cookie was inspired by brownies – the dessert, not the packs of younger girls – and join a lineup of a dozen varietals for the cookie lovers.

If you care about stats, Adventurefuls is 130 calories for a 2-cookie serving that also includes 6 grams of fat, which ties Peanut Butter Patties for second-lowest calorie count per serving on the cookie menu, undercut only by Shortbread (120).

By comparison, you could eat four Thin Mints and ingest 160 calories and 7 grams of fat.

And while we are discussing Thin Mints, you should know they’ve been around for 60 years and represent 1 of every 4 cookies sold by Girl Scouts. Thin Mints also are the top-searched cookie flavor in 38 states, including North Carolina.

Thin Mints make up 25% of cookie sold by Girl Scouts. (WGHP)

Adventurefuls, Google tells us, was the most searched in Arkansas, Iowa and Kansas.

Girl Scouts troops have been selling cookies as a fundraising effort since 1917. What was once family orders and then door-to-door and tables outside doors, has evolved in the digital and COVID-19 eras.

There remain public events where you can pick up a few boxes. Just go to the Girl Scouts site and enter your ZIP code, and you will get a list of sales events and locations. For instance there are sales scheduled outside pet stores, home improvement stores and toy stores.

But Girls Scouts also have adapted to the more modern ways of selling cookies. In addition to the ZIP search, there is Digital Cookie Platform online, a text solution – send “Cookies” to 59618 – and, of course, a Cookie Finder app.

One more thing: In some areas, DoorDash also will deliver your cookies. You will have to visit DoorDash’s website to see if you can do that in your neighborhood.

If you want to share your calories, there is a program called Operation Sweet Treat to send cookies to those serving in the military to donate boxes of cookies to organizations.

In 2021, coming off the peak of the pandemic, which limited the Girl Scouts’ face-to-face sales, the organization said it had 15 million boxes yet to sell.