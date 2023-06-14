CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sports betting was legalized in North Carolina after what Governor Roy Cooper and others called a historic day Wednesday while signing a bipartisan bill at the Charlotte Hornets Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte.

Last week legislation was approved by the House after previously being passed by the Senate.

Among those in attendance were Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyes and representatives with the PGA Tour, NASCAR, the Panthers, Hornets, and the Hurricanes.

“Today is a very exciting day for sports fans across the state of North Carolina,” the Hornets said in a statement released shortly after the bill was signed. “We are honored that Governor Cooper chose to sign today’s historic sports wagering legislation at Spectrum Center and we thank him for his leadership regarding this issue. This legislation provides fans another exciting opportunity to engage with their favorite sports.”

North Carolinians will now be allowed to bet on pro, college, and Olympic-style sports including in-person betting starting in the next six to 12 months.

Other states, particularly in the south, have seen a tremendous influx of revenue after having previously approved similar measures and Cooper has said he doesn’t want Carolina to miss out on a golden opportunity to increase state income.

The Panthers and Hornets could potentially open up sportsbooks at Bank of America Stadium and Spectrum Center. Charlotte Motor Speedway could be in the mix, too.

Taxes at these new establishments are expected to be 18% of gross revenue minus the winnings. For comparison, Nevada taxes at a rate of 6.75% and generated about $50 million in January alone, according to Statista. New York taxes at a rate of 51% for mobile sports betting, which generated $909 million in 2022, according to the state’s website.

“This legislation will help North Carolina compete, make sure taxpayers receive a share, create many good-paying jobs and foster strong economic opportunity,” Cooper said. “As we move forward, we should work to make sure more of the revenue is used to invest in our public schools, teachers and students.”