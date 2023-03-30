RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “He’s pointing his gun at teachers’ cars.”

That’s what a teacher at Ligon Middle School told a 911 dispatcher shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday after a man roamed the nearby area shooting at vehicles.

(Raleigh Police Department)

Raleigh police released a dozen 911 calls on Wednesday with callers describing the gunman and his locations as he was on the move near the school during the morning.

Following up on the 911 calls, officers searched the area of Cumberland and Hightower Streets, which is less than one mile from the school.

The suspect was found in the 700 block of Cumberland St. where he fired five shots at officers, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. Two officers returned fire, hitting the gunman and causing him to fall to the ground.

The gunman later died at a hospital.

In another call shortly after 7:03 a.m., a caller told a dispatcher that her husband was taking their kids to school and saw the man waving a gun near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on MLK Jr. Boulevard. She said her husband had called her to tell her that it had just happened.

“He said the guy is still up there waving a gun,” the caller said.

(Raleigh Police Department)

At nearly 7:04 a.m., a caller, who had just dropped their children off for school at Ligon, said they saw the man at MLK Jr. Boulevard near South State Street “standing right here at the light.”

“It’s a guy standing in the road and shot my car,” the caller said.

(Raleigh Police Department)

Raleigh police said the State Bureau of Investigations and the RPD’s Internal Affairs are investigating the incident because officers were involved.