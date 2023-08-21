WANCHESE, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued nearly 10 people aboard a rapidly sinking fishing yacht Saturday after the boat ran aground leading to two holes and severe flooding, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. outside of the channel near Wanchese, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

A 43-foot sport fishing boat had run aground with nine people aboard.

“The vessel had ripped a hole in their port rudder post mount as well as dislodging their port drive shaft,” the news release said.

Both areas of the boat were “severely taking on water” and the vessel was sinking, officials said.

Photo from U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

After the boat was taken out of the water, a large hole could be seen on the hull between the two propellers.

Coast Guard crews responded and helped set up pumps to save the boat.

Towboat US also assisted in the operation, the Coast Guard said.

“This case serves as a reminder of how dangerous the shoaling in the area can be, luckily everybody involved was unharmed and made it home safely,” officials said.