ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nine people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed in Ashe County Saturday, officials said.

Ashe County Emergency Management said they responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. at a location on Little Tree Road in West Jefferson.

At least two of those patients were airlifted for treatment.

Multiple agencies including Ashe Medic, Ashe County Rescue, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Warrensville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Fleetwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, and West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department were among those that responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time what the extent of the injuries are.