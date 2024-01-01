DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a woman missing from Durham on New Year’s Day.

88-year-old Shirley Barbee Ellis (Durham Police Department)

At 4:53 a.m. Monday, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Missing Endangered Alert for 88-year-old Shirley Barbee Ellis, of Durham.

The alert said she is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Investigators said Ellis was last seen at about 2:48 a.m. at a hotel on the 2500 block of Meridian Parkway.

They said she left in a beige 2014 Chevy Equinox with a North Carolina license plate ECS-9828.

She is possibly traveling north on NC Highway 55 towards Munns Road in Creedmoor, according to the police department.

Police described Ellis as a white female with gray short hair and blue eyes, who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

They said she was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray pants and a white shirt.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Durham Police’s front desk at 919-560-4427.