850,000 gallons of raw sewage spills into North Carolina river

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Water says nearly 850,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Catawba River near Old Dowd Road on Friday.

It was the largest spill of untreated wastewater in Charlotte in more than a year.

Charlotte Water spokesman Cam Coley says the spill happened as a construction crew worked near the Paw Creek Lift Station.

The spill was downstream from Mountain Island Lake, the source of Charlotte’s drinking water and Coley says he doesn’t expect the spill to affect drinking water.

A no-swim advisory was issued for Paw Creek Cove on Lake Wylie.