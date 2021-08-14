82nd Airborne Division paratrooper found dead in barracks at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WGHP) — An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was pronounced dead on Friday after being found unresponsive in his barracks at Fort Bragg, according to an 82nd Airborne Division news release.

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, of Oroville, California, was declared deceased by emergency medical services when they arrived.

“The loss of Mikel to his family, friends and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy,” said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. “We mourn Mikel’s passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time.”

Rubino is survived by his wife, daughter and mother.

Rubino served as an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

He joined the Army in 2020 and arrived at Fort Bragg in 2021.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.

The investigation is ongoing.