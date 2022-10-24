GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people are in the hospital after a car crash on Sunday evening took place at Interstate 40 near the border of Wake and Johnston counties, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.

Highway patrol said that eight people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-40. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., all of the lanes reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.