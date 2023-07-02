RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile has been taken into custody after they murdered a man in his home, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

On Wednesday, deputies said they were asked to do a welfare check on 71-year-old Jerry Hicks at his home on Old Milburnie Road in eastern Wake County. It sits across the street from Neuse River Middle School.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

They said his family members were concerned because they had not heard from him.

When deputies arrived, they said they entered the home and found Hicks deceased.

Investigators said evidence discovered during the initial investigation revealed that Hick’s death was the result of a homicide.

They have not shared the nature of the homicide.

Deputies said they secured the area and initiated a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

A juvenile suspect was identified, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they filed a juvenile petition for murder and took the juvenile into secure custody.

They said they are unable to identify the suspect at this time because they are a minor.

The victim’s family kindly requests privacy to allow them to grieve and heal, the sheriff’s office shared.