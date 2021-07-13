7-year-old boy dies following weekend elevator accident in North Carolina

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 7-year-old boy died following an elevator accident in Currituck County over the weekend, officials say.

According to Currituck EMS officials, they received the call for the incident around 7 p.m. Sunday at a home on Franklyn Street in the Corolla Light neighborhood regarding a child who was trapped inside an elevator.

When they got to the scene, crews found a 7-year-old boy trapped between the elevator car and the elevator shaft inside the home.

Officials say the boy could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the incident as accidental. Officials added that they have had close calls in the past with elevator injuries at homes, however, this incident is the first fatality.

No further information has been released.