Lightning strikes near 7 hikers on Grandfather Mountain; 4 injured, 1 taken to hospital

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lightning struck near seven hikers at Grandfather Mountain on Friday afternoon, according to Landis Taylor, assistant vice president of marketing & communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

The strike was reported on MacRae Peak at 12:05 p.m.

A storm report from the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg Forecast Office initially said seven people were injured, however, Taylor said only four of the seven were injured.

One person fell, resulting in a head injury.

The storm report said that person was airlifted to the hospital. Taylor said that “is not correct information.”

“That individual was able to walk off the trail to the ambulance where they were further assessed and transported to a nearby hospital,” Taylor said.

All seven people affected by the strike were able to leave the trail on foot, Taylor said.