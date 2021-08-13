Lightning strikes near 7 hikers on Grandfather Mountain; 4 injured, 1 taken to hospital

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Grandfather Mountain overlook (File photo/Getty)

Grandfather Mountain overlook (File photo/Getty)

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lightning struck near seven hikers at Grandfather Mountain on Friday afternoon, according to Landis Taylor, assistant vice president of marketing & communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

The strike was reported on MacRae Peak at 12:05 p.m.

A storm report from the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg Forecast Office initially said seven people were injured, however, Taylor said only four of the seven were injured.

One person fell, resulting in a head injury.

The storm report said that person was airlifted to the hospital. Taylor said that “is not correct information.”

“That individual was able to walk off the trail to the ambulance where they were further assessed and transported to a nearby hospital,” Taylor said.

All seven people affected by the strike were able to leave the trail on foot, Taylor said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter