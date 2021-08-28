6th person found dead after NC flooding

CRUSO, N.C. (AP) — A sixth and final victim has been found dead after flooding last week in western North Carolina from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

The body of John “Jack” Krolak, 74, of Cruso, was located by search teams and positively identified by his family.

TV station WLOS reports that’s according to Haywood County Emergency Services spokesperson Allison Richmond.

Richmond says the search and recovery effort for victims is now complete.

Gov. Roy Cooper has asked President Joe Biden to issue a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina over the flooding.

The weather led to infrastructure damages estimated to exceed $20 million alone across the region.