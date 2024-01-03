CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 6-year-old has died from her injuries after being struck by a car in Cary Friday morning, according to Town of Cary officials.

Joselin Perez Hernandez, 6, was killed Dec. 29 after being struck by a car in Cary. (Photo provided by family)

The family of the young girl have identified her as Joselin Perez Hernandez.

Police had previously charged the driver identified as Andrew Brady Everett, 50, of Cary, with misdemeanor careless and reckless driving. Following Joselin’s death, he is also being charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony involuntary manslaughter, failure to reduce speed and exceeding posted speed limit.

The fatal crash took place around 11:15 a.m. Friday. Police told CBS 17 Cary first responders reported to the 500 block of Walnut Street after a blue Honda Fit driven by Everett had hit a six-year-old girl.

The girl, now identified as Joselin, was transported to WakeMed Raleigh with life-threatening injuries where she was listed in grave condition prior to her passing.

In a statement, Cary’s Mayor Harold Weinbrecht offered his condolences.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the grieving family facing the untimely death of their child. Our community stands united in support, offering strength and compassion to all those affected by this profound loss,” Weinbrecht said.

With the arrest of Everett, the investigation and case are now turned over from the Cary Police Department to the Wake County District Attorney’s office.