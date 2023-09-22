GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A car racing through traffic that had run several stop lights on its way to a nearby hospital Sunday evening was pulled over by Goldsboro police.

Police provided an escort for the vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. to Wayne Memorial where a 6-year-old girl was initially treated for a gunshot wound to her hand.

Due to the trauma of the injury, police said the girl was transferred from UNC Health Wayne to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill where she is listed as being in good condition.

Further investigation into how the child got the gunshot wound revealed that she had accidentally shot herself. In an initial statement, police said it appeared that the girl “may have accessed” the gun in her home.

In an investigation update Thursday, Goldsboro police said Eliana Parker, 22, and Terrell Bedell, 27, both of Goldsboro, are facing the charge of failing to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

Parker and Bedell both turned themselves in on Thursday to the Wayne County Magistrate who gave them each a bond of $5,000.