FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a six-month-old baby was shot Tuesday evening.

At 9:40 p.m., officers responded to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation led to the 2200 block of Nicky Avenue where a six-month-old was found suffering with a gunshot wound. Police said the baby was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the lead Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.