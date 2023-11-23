LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured Wednesday night when shots were fired into a Lumberton restaurant, police said.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m. at Adelio’s Restaurant and Bar at 111 W. 3rd St when Lumberton police said the shooter or shooters fired into the back wall of the bar from 2nd Street.

“The bullets went through the wall striking and injuring people inside,” police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital by EMS. Witnesses then told officers that other injured people had already been taken to the hospital or gone on their own.

Police said the injured included two men and four women, all of whom were reported to be in stable condition.

No additional details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Detective Blake Harrell or Detective David Bullock at 910-671-3845.